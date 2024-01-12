Teens Front Court Over Glendale Shoplifting And Assault

Two teenagers have faced court accused of an assault at Glendale Shopping Centre which left a security guard with a fractured cheekbone and another shopper with bite wounds.

About 6pm on Wednesday, police were called to the scene where they were told a boy and a girl had been caught shoplifting.

The 16-year-old boy allegedly attacked a security guard who had attempted to retrieve the stolen items, prompting one of his colleagues and a member of the public to come to the victims aid.

In the fray, the 15-year-old girl is alleged to have bitten the shopper twice on the arm and fracturing the second security guard’s cheekbone.

The boy was charged with breach of bail, shoplifting, and assault person with intent to resist/prevent apprehension.

The girl was charged with breach of bail, and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the company of others.

Both were refused bail and appeared before a children’s court on Thursday.