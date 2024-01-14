Man injured during Dudley home invasion

Police are appealing for public help after a resident was injured following a break-in at a Lake Macquarie home.

About 4am on Saturday, police were called to a home on Tumut Street, Dudley, after reports a man had been injured.

The 42-year-old man suffered leg injuries.

Police have been told four people forced entry to the home and attempted to steal a motorcycle.

They were confronted by neighbours and, following a struggle, fled in a vehicle, striking the man.

He was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police are appealing for public help to identify the vehicle and its occupants.

The vehicle is described as being a turquoise-coloured Volkswagen T-Cross.

The four occupants are described as males, aged between 15 and 20, wearing black clothing and face coverings.