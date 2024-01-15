Newcastle Teen Making Waves For Cancer Research

A young Novocastrian’s crusade against cancer will reach an important milestone this year.

Each February since he was eight in 2019, Xavier Neill has paddled out daily at either Bar or Dudley Beach – no matter the conditions – for SurFebruary.

It is an annual fundraising event with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to cancer research at the Chris O’brien Lifehouse, and is a cause close to Xavier’s heart following his pop’s diagnosis.

Now 13-years-old, Xavier is gearing up for his sixth SurFebruary.

Having raised a grand total of $67,000 over the years, he is aiming to smash the $70,000 mark in 2024.