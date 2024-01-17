Raymond Terrace Bowling Club set to soar to new heights

The owners of the Raymond Terrace Bowling Club are hoping to get plans for a multi-million dollar redevelopment over the line.

$39 million has been put on the table for the project, which would see the construction of a six-storey hotel, as well as a restaurant, bar, pool, gym, function and office space at the Jacaranda Avenue site.

It would stand at just over 20 metres and have a floor space of almost 3,800 square metres.

If it’s given the tick of approval from Port Stephens Council, the club would employ more than 50 people and be delivered over three stages over the next eight years.

If approved, construction would commence in 18 months.