Man charged during investigation about missing Lake Macquarie teenagers

Detectives investigating the disappearances and suspected murders of three Lake Macquarie girls in the 1980s have charged a man over the alleged kidnapping of another teenager.

Strike Force Arapaima was established in 2019 to re-examine the cases of Robyn Hickie, Amanda Robinson and Gordana Kotevski more than 40 years ago.

As part of those inquiries, police arrested a 62-year-old man at a government facility in Silverwater Correctional Complex on Monday and have now laid charges including, forcible abduction of woman with intent to carnally knowledge, threaten injury to person with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and detain for advantage and cause injury to victim.

It will be argued in court that the incident occurred in the Gateshead area in 1980 involving a girl who was 16 at the time.

The man will face Newcastle Local Court on March 13.

Investigations under the strike force are continuing.