Hunter region makes up more than 30 per cent of rescues undertaken by Marine Rescue in 2023

The Hunter Region made up more than 30 per cent of the search and rescue mission conduction by Marine Rescue NSW in 2023.

Volunteers responded to almost 4,800 calls for help across the state as well as safely returning 10,645 people to shore, an 18 per cent increase on the year before.

Lake Macquarie was the busiest area in the state for rescue missions, conducting 679, followed by 307 in Port Stephens and 283 on the Central Coast, combining for a total of 1,511 rescues.

Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dibb says he commends the dedicated volunteers for their service.

“After boating seasons have been impacted by wet weather brought on by La Nina, as well as Covid lockdowns, more people are now taking the opportunity to get out on our beautiful waterways and enjoy the warmer weather.

“I encourage people to enjoy our coastline and inland waterways safely, and by logging on and off with Marine Rescue our volunteers will be in a position to respond if things don’t go to plan.

“It is pleasing to see that over the past 12 months there has been an increase of 16,500 boaters using Marine Rescue’s free Log On service with more than 80,000 trips logged last year,” Mr Dibb said.