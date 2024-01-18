Lake Macquarie woman charged over false domestic violence allegations

A local woman has been charged over alleged false domestic violence offences.

The 35-year-old woman will face court next month, where Police will allege she made 21 allegations about a 39-yearold man known to her between September 2021 and November 2023.

She was arrested at a business in Toronto on Tuesday and taken for questioning, before she was hit with six charged including three counts of make false accusation with intent subject other to investigation and three counts of do act etc intending to prevent the course of justice.

The woman was granted conditional bail and will appear in Toronto Local Court on February 13.