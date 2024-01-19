Stage one of Swansea Channel dredging now complete

Stage one of dredging in the Swansea Channel has now concluded.

More than 16,600 cubic metres of sand were removed from three areas, creating a 30 metre wide channel, extending from the Dog Leg southeast of Elizabeth Island, up to the Drop Over northwest of the Swan Bay entrance.

Transport for NSW is now working with experts to create a breeding zone for the endangered birds, including ten Little Tern chicks, by placing the dredged sand on Elizabeth Island.

More sand removal is scheduled for mid-2024.

Boaters can find more information about the channel depth by viewing the post-dredge hydrographic survey, available here.