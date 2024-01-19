Two charged in separate drink driving incidents in Port Stephens, just hours apart

Two men will front court, accused of drink driving following separate car crashes within an hour of each other in Port Stephens this week.

The first incident saw police respond to reports of a Ford Ranger driving erratically, colliding with another car, and failing to stop in Raymond Terra around 10pm on Wednesday.

Officers caught up with the vehicle at Tomago and arrested the 75-year-old driver after he failed a roadside breath test.

He was then charged with high-range drink driving after allegedly blowing more than three times the legal limit.

Police were then alerted to a second crash on Myall Road at Tea Gardens where a Toyota Hilux had smashed into two parked cars.

The West Australian driver in his 30s was hit with low-range drink driving charges after allegedly returning a reading of point-053.

Both men will go before Raymond Terrace Local Court next month.