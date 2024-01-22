Court today on Mayfield break and enters

A woman has been charged following alleged home robberies that resulted in a major police operation in Mayfield yesterday.

Police went to a home in Arnold Street following reports of a break-in with a woman allegedly fleeing the scene.

Police arrested a 47-year-old woman nearby following a short chase with assistance from Polair, which continuing to circle the suburb for about an hour.

She’s has been charged with three offences – two counts of break and enter with intent to steal and one count of break, enter and steal.

All offences are alleged to have occurred in the Mayfield area.

The woman was refused bail and will appear at Newcastle Local Court today.