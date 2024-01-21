Woman arrested after police chase

POLAIR was called in to assist ground police with a break and enter at Mayfield this morning.

At around 9.30am police were called to a home on Arnold street after reports of a break in in progress.

Upon arrival, officers attached to Newcastle command were told a woman had broken into the home before fleeing the scene.

Following enquiries police arrested a 47- year -old woman after a short chase with assistance from the police helicopter.

She was taken to Newcastle Police Station and investigations are continuing.