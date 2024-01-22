Police Issue Appeal To Locate Missing Hunter Valley Man Colby Kervin

There are grave concerns for a missing Hunter Valley man.

There has been no trace of Colby Kervin for several months, but the 31-year-old was only formally reported missing on January 4.

Police say he lives a “transient lifestyle” and family had seen him in Bellbird at Cessnock last year.

When he could not be contacted for an extended period the alarm was sounded and an appeal to help locate Colby has been launched today.

He is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall, of medium build, with blonde hair.

He is known to visit the Hamilton South and Broadmeadow areas, as well as Sydney.

Anyone who knows Colby’s whereabouts or who has information that could assist should get in touch with Cessnock Police Station or Crime Stoppers.