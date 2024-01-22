Myall River dredging penciled in for later this year

The Myall River is will begin being dredged from the middle of the year, according to the NSW Government.

Residents and business owners have long campaigned for the dredging, fearing the gateway to Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest would become completely inaccessible due to sand build up.

A hydrographic study was completed back in September to gauge the situation and found what locals already knew that the river was choking up.

The dredging campaign is expected to cost around $2 million and follows a similar one in the Swansea Channel.

Port Stephens MP Kate Washington says the Myall River is the lifeblood of Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest.

“That’s why I’m delighted to have been able to secure funding for a dredging campaign that will see the Myall River stay safe and navigable for all boat users.

“Whilst we’d all like to see the dredging start tomorrow, I’m looking forward to it kicking off as soon as possible.

“This is a win for our community and their longstanding advocacy for this vital waterway. I’ve been backing their push to keep our waterways healthy and safe for years, and will always do so,” Ms Washington said.

Image: Kate Washington