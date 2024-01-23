Hamilton South driving and firearm charges

A man has been charged with driving and firearm offences following a vehicle stop at Hamilton South..

Police patrolling the area stopped a vehicle on Darling Street due to the manner of driving.

They spoke with the learner driver of the vehicle, a 53-year-old man, who was allegedly driving unaccompanied.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly located and seized a gel-blaster pistol.

The man was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with being an unaccompanied learner and possessing an unauthorised pistol.

He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle court on February 19.