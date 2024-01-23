Search for missing camper

A search by police and SES volunteers will begin this morning to try to find a woman missing in a forest west of Morisset.

Police say 48-year-old experienced camper Melissa Reeve had been camping by herself in the Olney state forest for the past month.

Last Saturday, she drove off to get water, her vehicle became bogged

About 6.30am yesterday morning, Melissa told a family member she was going walking in the forest to collect water.

When the family member went to drop off food to Melissa’s campsite around midday, she was not there.

Late yesterday afternoon, a search of the immediate area by officers and the dog squad failed to locate Melissa.

A coordinated land search is planned for 8.30 this morning involving local police and the SES.