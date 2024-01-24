Man charged over alleged motorbike riding offences in Lake Macquarie

A man will face court next month over a number of alleged motorbike riding offences across Lake Macquarie.

Police have been investigating a series of incidents involving the unregistered bike since October and have been working on the belief they were all linked.

Making a breakthrough this week, officers arrested a Windale man and charged him with 14 offences relating to dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and unregistered.

The 28-year-old was granted conditional bail and will appear in Belmont Local Court next month.