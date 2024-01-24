Teen hospitalised following Medowie assault and robbery

Police are on the hunt for two motorbike riders accused of assaulting and robbing a teenager in Medowie this week.

The boy was leaving a local skate park on his push bike late on Monday morning when he was accosted by the unknown duo.

Officers have been told they shoved the 15-year-old off his bicycle, leaving him with a suspected broken collarbone and stole a bag from their victim before fleeing.

The incident was reported to the authorities who are now investigating in a bid to bring the offenders to justice.

Anyone with information should get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.