Police Search For Missing Teen Who Could Be In Newcastle

Police have issued an appeal for public assistance to help find a teenager missing for more than a month, who could be here in the Hunter.

17-year-old Anh was last seen in the south-western Sydney suburb of Yagoona on December 15 and is known to frequent Marrickville, North Sydney and Newcastle.

Anh is described as Asian in appearance, between 160 and 170cm tall, with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

He wears earrings on his left ear and was last spotted in grey pants and a white shirt.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.