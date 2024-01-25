Climate activists to front court over Newcastle Harbour blockade

Dozens of activists will face court in Newcastle following a blockade of Newcastle Harbour last year.

Climate advocacy group Rising Tide staged an approved 30 hour protest at the world’s largest coal port back in November.

Attendees were allowed to form a flotilla, designed to block shipping movement in and out of the port.

But a group of about 100 protestors allegedly refused to return to shore after time was up and were subsequently arrested by police.

61 people fronted the local court earlier this month in relation to their actions, with only 21 getting convictions recorded.

The remaining 36 are set to appear on Thursday.