Liquor and Gaming sides with Adamstown Bowling Club in ugly stoush over noise

A local bowling club has had a win following a ruling by Liquor and Gaming.

The Adamstown Bowling Club has been in a public and at times ugly fight with a neighbour, where Police and Council have been involved, due to noise complaints.

Further disputes were lodged with Liquor and Gaming back in 2022, alleging incidents of excessive noise from live music, lasting for hours on weekends and public holidays.

But, following a lengthy investigations officers from Liquor and Gaming have concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support the claims against the club and that no further action would be taken.