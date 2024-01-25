The Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo is on for 3 big days from the 2nd to 4th of February 2024 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre and Showground.
It’s the ultimate place to research, compare and discuss all aspects of the caravan lifestyle industry. Gear up for your next adventure and speak to our expert exhibitors, who are on hand to provide you with all the information you need to get on the road.
The Expo showcases the latest in caravans, motorhomes, campervans, camper trailers, accessories and holiday parks all in one great location. There are plenty of outdoor displays and two huge indoor pavilions to deliver the perfect all-weather event.
Tickets can only be purchased online in advance before you enter the show!
- Free parking at the venue, surrounding areas and PCYC Newcastle.
- Dog Friendly venue as long as they are on a leash at all times.
- Adult: $16.00 – ages 17 years and over | Concession: $12.00 (Seniors/Pension Cardholders) | Child: (16 and under): FREE, when accompanied by an adult
Catch Richard King broadcasting live from the CCIA Expo on Saturday 3rd February 2024 from 9am – Midday. Make sure you come and say hello.