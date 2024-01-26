Dog makes it through Singleton inferno

A pet Chihuahua had a miraculous escape from a burning house at Singleton yesterday.

The blaze broke out around 6.30am with emergency services rushing to the scene.

A woman, who — besides the dog — had been home alone at the time managed to flee the inferno but was treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics.

Despite the best efforts of firefighters the house was destroyed, and the worst was feared for the woman’s furry companion.

But as crews mopped up, the Chihuahua — named Black Diamond– emerged from the wreckage, covered in soot and foam.

At first the frightened pup bit a firefighter who tried to help — but eventually allowed himself to be cleaned up and reunited with his owner.

At this stage the cause of the fire is still unknown.