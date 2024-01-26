Hunter Australia Day honours

More than a dozen Hunter people have been honoured in the Australia Day awards.

Professor Tracy Dudding-Byth has been appointed a member of the Order of Australia for significant service to medical research, particularly genetics, and to the community.

Ear, nose and throat specialist Kevin Kong was also appointed an AM, as was Laureate Professor Jenny Gore.

The medal of the order of Australia has been awarded for service including sports, the arts and aged care.

Winsome Lambkin of Eleebana receives an OAM for services to conservation and the environment, as have

Louise Buxton of Rankin Park for service to aged care,

William Willis of Tingira Heights for service to the community of Newcastle,

Lucia Wilcox of Wickham for service to netball and

Barbara Witcher of Stockton for service to the community through a range of organisations.

Rodney and Jennifer Barnes of Islington were both awarded the medal of the Order of Australia – Jenny for services to the performing arts through opera and to the community, and Rod for service to music and to the community.

Among the other OAM recipients were Margaret Covi of Hamilton for service to bushwalking

Joyce Loas of New Lambton for service to the community of the Newcastle region

John Tulloch of Pokolbin for service to the wine industry

Ronald Hacker of Tenambit for service to primary industry and conservation

and Ellena Morris of Cessnock for service to swimming and to people with disability.