News

Family Home Targeted In East Maitland Shooting

Police are investigating after bullets were sprayed at a family home in East Maitland in the middle of the night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Gloaming Avenue to reports shots had been fired around 2 o’clock on Tuesday morning.

A couple and three children were inside at the time, but thankfully no one was injured.

In the wake of the incident officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District declared a crime scene and believe several shots were fired towards the home, with a number striking the building.

Inquiries are continuing as authorities try to piece together the circumstances surrounding the public place shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X