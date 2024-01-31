Family Home Targeted In East Maitland Shooting

Police are investigating after bullets were sprayed at a family home in East Maitland in the middle of the night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Gloaming Avenue to reports shots had been fired around 2 o’clock on Tuesday morning.

A couple and three children were inside at the time, but thankfully no one was injured.

In the wake of the incident officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District declared a crime scene and believe several shots were fired towards the home, with a number striking the building.

Inquiries are continuing as authorities try to piece together the circumstances surrounding the public place shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.