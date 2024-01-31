Police kept busy responding to two incidents in Lake Macquarie

Police were kept on their toes over the weekend, responding to a number of incident across Lake Macquarie.

Around 9pm on Saturday officers stopped a vehicle on Station Street in Morisset and noticed the driver had removed an airbag.

They were subjected to a roadside test, which returned a positive result to methamphetamine, while further checks of the car revealed the number plate was from another vehicle and the one he was driving was unregistered.

The man was arrested, issued a red label defect notice and other related infringements.

A short time later, just before midnight, officers were called to the McDonalds in Cameron Park, with reports a number of youths on unregistered trail bikes, who had fled the scene in multiple directions.

Police say they’ve used CCTV to identify one of the bikes, which conducted a burnout, due to it’s distinctive appearance and their investigations are continuing.