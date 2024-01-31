Gas Truck Gets Stuck In Sinkhole At Broadmeadow

A truck loaded with gas cylinders fell into a “sinkhole” at Broadmeadow on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters – including a HAZMAT squad – and Hunter Water crews responded to the incident along a service road adjacent to the tennis courts off Lambton Road just after 12 o’clock.

A Fire & Rescue NSW spokesperson said an exclusion zone was established as a precaution due to the trucks load, but an evacuation of nearby businesses was deemed unnecessary and no injuries were reported.

It is understood the vehicle became stranded when the surface beneath it gave way.

Initial observations suggest part of a drainage system may have collapsed causing the small sinkhole to appear.

Authorities remained on the scene for several hours to assist with recovery of the truck and mop up of the site.