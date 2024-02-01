Tragic Discovery Made In Search For Missing Hunter Valley Man

A body believed to be that of a missing man from the Hunter Valley has been found following a three day search.

Police issued public appeals for information and spearheaded efforts to locate a 38-year-old man who had not been seen since about 9 o’clock Sunday night on McLeod Street in Aberdeen.

During a co-ordinated land search on Wednesday, a body was discovered in bushland off Campbell Street at Aberdeen around 3.20pm.

While the body has not yet been formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing man.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.