Search On For Swordsman Who Held Up Swansea Business

A manhunt is underway after a pair of young workers were threatened with a sword during a hold-up at Swansea earlier this week.

Police rushed to a business on Belmont Street just after 10 o’clock on Wednesday night following reports of an armed robbery.

They were told a man threatened two male staff members – aged 17 and 21 – with a sword and made off with cash.

Neither of the employees were physically hurt and authorities are now working to track down the offender.

He is described as being about 30-years-old, with blue eyes and was wearing a grey hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.