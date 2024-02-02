Waratah Man Charged With Grooming Girls For Sex Online

A Newcastle man has been charged as part of strike force investigations into alleged child grooming and accessing abuse material.

The Sex Crime Squad’s Child Exploitation Unit identified the 26-year-old allegedly using a number of social media platforms to groom underage girls for sex and to access and share child abuse material.

Around 11.30 on Thursday morning detectives swooped on the man’s home in Waratah, where he was arrested, taken to the local police station and charged with eight related offences.

They included use carriage service to groom under 16 years for sex, use carriage service to send indecent material to person, use carriage service to solicit child abuse material, possess/control child abuse material-use carriage service, possess prohibited drug and three counts of use carriage service to access child abuse material.

He was refused bail to front Newcastle Local Court today.