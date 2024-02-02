Tragic Discovery In Bushland Near Cessnock Brings Search For Missing Man To End

A body, believed to be that of a missing man, has been found following a three day search of rugged terrain near Cessnock this afternoon.

Police issued public appeals for information and spearheaded efforts to locate a 48-year-old man who had not been seen since January 26 at a licensed venue at Doyalson.

During a co-ordinated land and air search, a body was discovered in the Watagan State Forest around 2 o’clock on Friday afternoon.

The tragic discovery comes just days after the man’s abandoned Toyota Hilux WorkMate was located on a track off Georges Road in the forest.

While the body has not yet been formally identified, it is believed to be the missing 48-year-old.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.