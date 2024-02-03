Woman who allegedly assaulted 92-year-old in Hamilton denied bail

A woman accused of breaking into a home at Hamilton and assaulting a 92-year-old lady will remain behind bars until her next court appearance.

Emergency services responded to reports an elderly woman had been injured during a break-in at a Denison Street address around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Police allege the assailant entered through a window and pushed the victim, causing her to fall, before making off with cash, purses and several cards.

Paramedics treated the elderly woman for a shoulder injury and some minor cuts.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday and later charged with aggravated break and enter with intent, and breach of bail.

In Newcastle Local Court yesterday she made no application for bail and was denied it, with the matter adjourned until the end of March.