Man extradited from Queensland to NSW after suspicious bag located at Hamilton Train Station

A man has been extradited from Queensland to NSW as part of Strike Force investigations.

A plea for information to track down Trent Jennings was launched by Police last month after he failed to return to a mental health facility.

Early inquiries found the 38-year-old, who was locked up for killing a man in Sydney back in 2003, was last seen at a motel in The Entrance on the Central Coast.

Jennings was found not guilty and was dealt with under mental health laws.

He was also charged in 2013 after escaping a mental health facility and robbing a man he met online.

As part of inquiries to track him down after his most recent escape, a suspicious bag containing Police, Australian Federal Police and NSW AMBULANCE uniforms and badges, handcuffs, boots, gloves, a radio and prescription medication was found at Hamilton Train Station.

Police allege the bag belongs to Jennings.

He was eventually tracked down to South Brisbane on February 1, where he was arrested and was extradited from Queensland to NSW on Monday to face Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday.

Jennings is facing a raft of charges including possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, possess arms/ammunition/clothing/accoutrements, and six counts of not police officer/special constable wear etc.