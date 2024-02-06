Man to front Belmont Court after allegedly being caught speeding while under the influence

A man will appear before court in May after he was allegedly caught speeding while under the influence.

Police officers were patrolling the Tighes Hill area on Sunday afternoon, when they noticed a Nissan Qashqai being driven at 122km/h in a 60km/h on Industrial Drive.

They soon caught up with the vehicle and the driver – a 46-year-old man – was subjected to a breath test, which returned a positive reading. A subsequent test back at Newcastle Police Station, saw him blow 0.073.

He had his licence suspended, slapped with almost $3,000 in fines and will appear in Belmont Local Court to face the drink driving charges on May 3.