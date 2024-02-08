Man Arrested Following Pursuit And Crash In Newcastle West

File image

A police chase through Newcastle West came to an abrupt end this afternoon when the vehicle being pursued crashed into a building.

Officers were after a black Honda Accord which allegedly failed to stop when directed on Hunter Street around 3 o’clock, before the sedan slammed into the corner of a building at the intersection with Florence Street, near Stuart Avenue.

That wasn’t the end of the pursuit though, with the driver then fleeing on foot.

But he was quickly chased down and placed under arrest.

The 34-year-old, who was wanted in relation to an outstanding warrant, is now assisting officers with their inquiries at Newcastle Police Station.