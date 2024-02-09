Man charged with 15 offences following Newcastle West Pursuit

A man will appear in court today where he will answer to 15 charges, following a police chase through Newcastle yesterday.

The alleged offender was spotted driving a Black Honda Accord on Hunter Street in Newcastle West. It was a vehicle which was wanted in relation to domestic violence offences.

When they tried to stop the car, the driver allegedly sped off and a chase followed, but it was called off due to safety concerns.

A short time later the Honda smashed into the side of a building at the intersection with Florence Street, where the driver then fled on foot.

He didn’t get far though being chased down and arrested nearby.

The 34-year-old is now set to face Newcastle Local Court on Friday, up on charges including Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic) – two counts, Police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, Licence expired within the last 2 years, Use class A vehicle displaying altered number-plate, Assault police officer in execution of duty without ABH, Assault police officer in execution of duty cause ABH, Hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, Possess prohibited drug, Possess unregistered firearm in public place, Acquire etc firearm – subject to prohibition order, Possess shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority, Possess unregistered firearm-pistol and Acquire etc pistol-subject to firearms prohibition order.