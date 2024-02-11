Pot hole woes set to be fixed

Essential repairs to the Port Stephens road network are a step closer to becoming a reality, with extra funding announced by the NSW government.

Over the next three years an additional 10-million dollars will be funneled into efforts to address a maintenance backlog and upgrade the LGA’s shoddy roads.

The funding will be used for pavement rehabilitation along Tomaree Road at Shoal Bay and Fairlands road in Medowie, as well as East Seaham road in East Seaham which will be widened and then sealed.

It follows findings in the local council’s community satisfaction survey which show the roads are currently the number one issue for the community.