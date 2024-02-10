Police Make $20 000 Drug Bust During Street Search In Newcastle

A Newcastle man is facing charges after allegedly being caught carrying drugs worth over $20 000.

Officers stopped a man along Hunter Street on Thursday morning who they allege was found in possession of the drug Ice, with an estimated street value of $22 572, and nearly $10 000 in cash.

The items were seized as evidence.

The 44-year-old Mayfield man was arrested and subsequently charged with supply prohibited drug (greater than indictable, less than commercial quantity), possess prohibited drug, and recklessly deal with proceeds of crime (greater than $5000).

He fronted Newcastle Local Court on Friday where the matter was listed for mention, before it was adjourned to the end of the month.