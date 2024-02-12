Fast food hold-up at New Lambton

An investigation is underway following an armed robbery at New Lambton last night.

About 10.15pm, police were called to Domino’s on Regent Street following reports of an armed robbery.

Police were told that a man entered the restaurant before threatening an employee with a firearm and demanding cash.

Police have been told that the man then fled the store with cash.

The 23-year-old male employee was not physically injured.

The man is described as being of thin build, and approximately 170-180cm tall.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black motorcycle helmet, white t-shirt over a black jumper, black pants, white sneakers with a blue trim, black gloves, and carrying a brown bag.

Police urge anyone able to identify the man, or with information, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.