Police are trying to track down a woman wanted for questioning about an assault in Hamilton earlier this month

An investigation has been launched into the incident which allegedly took place along Beaumont Street around 2.30am on Saturday, February 3.

As inquiries continue, officers have today released an image of a woman – wearing a brown singlet top, black pants and white shoes – who they want to speak with in connection.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.