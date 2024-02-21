Don’t hide under trees!

With thunderstorms predicted in the Hunter for most of this week, the State Emergency Service is warning about what NOT to do during thunderstorms.

In Sydney, four people were taken to hospital following a lightning strike on a tree at Sydney’s botanic gardens.

Patrick Murch from the SES is quoted as saying under a tree was one of the worst places to be during a storm.

He says a significant number of injuries result from people being on or near trees during lightning storms because that ground around the tree becomes electrified

Water is a great conductor so if it is wet on the ground, it can potentially spread further than you’re anticipating.