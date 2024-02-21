Muswellbrook man charged over alleged involvement in circulation of child abuse material

A Muswellbrook man has been arrested over his alleged involvement in the circulation of child abuse material.

The 19-year-old came onto the Police’s radar during investigations into the circulation through social media, after they seized devices containing the material at an address in Rockdale in Sydney.

Following extensive inquiries, officers attached to St George Police Area Command, with the assistance of Hunter Valley Police and the Digital Forensic Unit attended the mans home on Osborn Avenue on Tuesday morning.

There they seized a number of mobile phones and three computers.

The man was then taken back to Muswellbrook Police Station where he was charged, granted conditional bail and will appear at Muswellbrook Local Court next week.