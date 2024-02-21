Newcastle resident fined almost $43,000 for alleged importation of unapproved medicines

The Therapeutic Goods Administration have come down hard on a Newcastle residents who has allegedly been caught supplying unapproved medicines.

The TGA has issued 13 infringement notices totalling almost $43,000 after three search warrants connected to the individual operating in the area, saw 55,000 potentially dangerous products seized.

Lab testing of the unapproved medicines uncovered three medications, including Tadalafil, Sildenafil and Dapoxetine, that can only be supplied with a prescription.

The alleged offender did not have approval to import the products, which are not approved for supply in Australia.