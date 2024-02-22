Burst Water Main Floods Residential Toronto Street

Part of Toronto is underwater this afternoon following a water main burst.

The incident was reported to Hunter Water around 12 o’clock with a response team rushed to the site and the mains shut off shortly before 1pm.

Hunter water says they are aware of several properties being impacted.

“We will be proactively reaching out to these customers to offer guidance and support where we can.

“Road closures are in place while our crews work to repair the main as safely and quickly as possible,” a spokesperson said.

At the time of publication there was no estimated restore time for those in Toronto, Blackalls Park and surrounds impacted by the unplanned shut down of the main.