Broadmeadow luggage theft

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify a woman who may be able to assist with their inquiries in relation to a stealing from a north bound XPT train service at Broadmeadow Railway Station.

About 5.10pm on Monday 25 December, luggage was stolen from the north bound service whilst stopped at Broadmeadow Railway Station.

The person police are seeking to identify is described as Caucasian appearance, female, dark hair, fair complexion, medium build, with tattoos on her legs.

Anyone with information about this person is Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.