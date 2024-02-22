Hunter bus services in state spotlight

The state government has today released a report on bus services, which includes moves to fix services in the Hunter.

The Newcastle network is considered outer metropolitan and a number of initiatives have been identified that would increase service frequencies

and operating hours on key corridors to move towards the development of frequent networks in Newcastle.

The bus industry taskforce report said that in the Upper Hunter bus operators are not on the Opal ticketing system and this should be fixed.

The taskforce said it was aware of a particular need for bus priority measures in Newcastle, particularly in the area servicing John Hunter Hospital.