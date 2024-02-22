Vandals attack Cameron Park cricket pitch

Vandals have struck another Lower Hunter sports field.

Police are asking for public help to track down bike riders who have damaged the cricket pitch at Pasterfield sporting complex at Cameron Park.

The field is home to the Cardiff-Boolaroo cricket club.

The incident happened last Thursday night and follows a previous pitch-destroying attack at Tarro recreation fields last month.

Police say the impact of these senseless acts effects the community in a number of ways and time and money are required to repair the damage to a facility that is used and enjoyed by many people.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000