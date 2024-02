The Investigation into the deaths of Sydney men Jesse Baird and Luke Davies has continued locally.

Police yesterday spent time searching a waterway in Lambton for evidence in relation to the alleged murder of the young couple.

It’s believed the pair were murdered at a property in Paddington sometime on Monday.

Police Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, a former boyfriend of Baird has since been charged with two counts of murder and refused bail.

He turned himself into police in Bondi on Friday.