Alleged Offender On The Run Following Attempted Break In And Police Pursuit

Police are on the hunt for a grey Audi SUV | Image supplied.

Police were led on an early morning pursuit through several Newcastle suburbs today.

Just after 3am officers attempted to stop a grey Audi SUV on Woodford Street in Minmi, but the driver allegedly failed to stop.

It sparked a chase which continued onto Newcastle Link Road for a time before officers lost sight of the vehicle.

Its understood the pursuit was briefly picked back up in Hamilton where the Aud was spotted travelling on Tudor Street.

The alleged offender remains on the run.

Police believe the vehicle was used in an earlier attempted aggravated break and enter at Maryland.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.