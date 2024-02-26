Hungry Jack’s lodges plans for Wallsend store

After shutting up shop in Jesmond last year, Hungry Jack’s may have found it’s new home down the road.

Plans for a restaurant on Newcastle, Wallsend, next to the Salvos store, have been lodged with Newcastle Council.

The company plans to spend more then $2.5 million on building the new outlet from the ground up at the intersection with Douglas Street, with all of the bells and whistles, including car parking and signage.

It’s Hungry Jacks’s second go at the proposal — after having previous plans rejected back in 2014, but following an appeal to the Land and Environment Court, the company was given the green light to move ahead, however the consent lapsed in 2017.

If approved the restaurant would operate 24 hours seven days per week.