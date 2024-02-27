Bodies found during search for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

Police have addressed the media, after making a grim discovery during a search for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in Sydney.

Constable Beau Lamarre has been charged with their murders, accused of shooting them dead at a Paddington home last Monday, before transporting their bodies in a van to the Southern Tablelands on the following Wednesday.

It’s there the bodies have been found during a search of a rural property in Bungonia, about 30 kilometres southwest of Goulburn this afternoon.

The families of the two men have been informed of the discovery.

The bodies were able to be located with new information from the accused.

Mr Lamarre originally refused to co-operate with investigators, but detectives extracted the information following a visit to him in jail.

Police allege Mr Lamarre dumped the bodies at the property in Bungonia, before visiting an acquaintance in the Lambton area on Thursday evening, where he asked to access a hose to clean the vehicle. This prompted a massive operation with detectives combing the Karoola Road area for evidence on Friday.

Investigations into the double murder are continuing under Strike Force Ashfordby.